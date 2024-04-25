7ft former WWE talent willing to return

Several former WWE talents have returned to the company since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in July 2022. In a recent interview, Jack Talos confirmed he would be interested in joining the list of returning names.

Talos trained at WWE's Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida, between January 2020 and August 2021. The seven-foot former basketball player was let go by the company's then-talent relations executive John Laurinaitis due to budget cuts.

On Developmentally Speaking, Talos said he is open to the idea of returning to WWE one day:

"Yeah, yeah, I mean, you gotta know, man, a lot of my friends exist in WWE, especially my wrestling friends, the people I learned this sport with. Xyon Quinn, Odyssey Jones, Von Wagner, man. Guys like that are guys I came into the business with." [17:39 – 17:55]

Talos was known as Zechariah Smith during his short developmental stint. Two of the three names he mentioned, Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn, received their releases from WWE shortly after the interview was recorded.

Jack Talos' work outside of WWE

Since 2021, Jack Talos has wrestled for the NWA, TNA Wrestling, and on the independent scene. He also portrayed The Undertaker in Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock television series on NBC.

For the time being, Talos is happy to continue wrestling for the NWA. The promotion was founded in 1948 and is currently owned by musician Billy Corgan.

"I have a plethora of friends on the independents I love," Talos said. "I have a great time in the NWA. I'm very loyal, very good with them right now. I love where I work. Great locker room. As far as up-and-coming promotions go – I say up-and-coming, they're the oldest on the planet – but as far as one with the winds in their back, I think NWA is one of the ones that really do have a strong wind in their back." [17:57 – 18:20]

In his latest NWA match, Talos teamed up with Daisy Kill to defeat Alex Misery and Mecha Wolf in a United States Tag Team Championship tournament.

What would you like to see next from Jack Talos in the wrestling business? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

