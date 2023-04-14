8-time champion says he would have jobbed for Dominik and retired at WrestleMania if he was Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik at WrestleMania 39 in their first-ever singles match. Recently, Lord Dogg stated that if he had been in the legendary Luchador's spot, he would have instead lost and wrapped up his career.

The compelling Mysterio family saga was amongst the hottest storylines heading into WrestleMania, and thankfully for the fans, the father-son duo delivered a highly entertaining bout on Night One.

While many felt the veteran might lose and call time on his in-ring run, the Master of the 619 defeated Dominik and will seemingly continue the feud that has been in the making for a long time. Rey Mysterio could not have asked for a better WrestleMania weekend as before facing Dom, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the previous night.

During the latest episode of Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said that for him personally, going into the Hall of Fame and then doing the job for his son would have been the perfect retirement scenario.

"If it was me and I could go out on my own, and it was me, I'm getting inducted into the Hall of Fame one night; I'm wresting my son at WrestleMania the next night; I would do the job for my son and ride off into the sunset like a somebody that's riding off into the sunset! I'll tell you this much; you can't top it! You're not going to top it, working with your son! To me, that's just incredible!" said the veteran. [From 56:36 - 57:10]

Brian James stated that he wasn't aware of Rey Mysterio's future plans in WWE and was also unsure of his fellow Hall of Famer's creative direction in the company.

The 8-time champion, though, reiterated his opinion about "riding off into the sunset" had he gotten the chance to wrestle his son at WrestleMania:

"Like I said, I have no idea of the creative. I have no idea of Rey's plans for the future. If it was Road Dogg's plan for the future. I told you what I'd do. I'd get nominated; I'd do a job for my kid and ride off into the sunset." [From 57:36 - 57:50]

"What a story it has been!" - Road Dogg on Rey Mysterio and Dominik's WWE rivalry

The current Senior Vice President of Live Events is admittedly no longer part of the creative meetings and follows the booking developments like every other WWE viewer.

Road Dogg is unsurprisingly a massive fan of the angle involving Rey Mysterio and Dominik. The former DX member revealed how he reacted when the Hispanic legend punched the 26-year-old Judgment Day member on a SmackDown episode before WrestleMania.

During the same episode, James recalled jumping out of his chair following an epic moment when Rey Mysterio finally punched Dominik and noted that his reaction was an apparent sign that the former WWE Champion and Ex-Con Dom had successfully put together a fantastic on-screen narrative.

"What a story it has been! What a punch he hit that kid with the other day at TV. When he yelled at his mom, and Rey came around there. Dude, I was sitting in my house and came up out of my chair because I wanted to hit him with him," said Road Dogg. "That's when it's good when it gets you. And it got me, man. I love the story, and I love where they are going." [From 57:20 - 57:35]

How do you see Rey and Dominik's storyline ending? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

