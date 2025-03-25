8-time champion shockingly fired from the company; receives supportive message from former WWE star Dana Brooke

In one of the most shocking bits of news of the day, a 48-year-old star and one-time WWE Women's Champion was fired from TNA. Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke (now known as Ash By Elegance) reacted to the news with a supportive message.

Ad

Gail Kim was a major name in the pro wrestling world during the 2000s and 2010s. She was a part of WWE from 2002 to 2004 and returned for a second stint in 2008 before leaving the company in 2011. Kim joined TNA upon her departure from the global juggernaut. While she had a lengthy run as a wrestler with the company, where she won eight titles, she later became a producer and the co-head of Talent Relations.

Ad

Trending

It was recently reported that Gail Kim was fired from TNA. The news caused a major buzz in the pro wrestling fraternity, as Kim was an integral part of the company. Her fellow TNA star and former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke reacted to the shocking turn of events with a supportive message for the veteran.

"@gailkimITSME - is an icon that can never be replaced!" she posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana Brooke left WWE in 2023

Dana Brooke, aka Ash By Elegance, kickstarted her pro wrestling career with WWE in 2013. She made her first televised in-ring debut in 2015 and was moved to the main roster a year later. However, the 36-year-old did not have the run she would have hoped for and only won the 24/7 Championship 15 times before getting released from the promotion.

Dana made her TNA debut in 2024, going by the name Ash by Elegance. She has been a prominent part of the company's women's division and is the current TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dana also returned to her old hunting ground for a one-off appearance in 2024. She showed up at NXT Battleground during the NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace. The 15-time 24/7 Champion attempted to stop Tatum Paxley from stealing the TNA Knockouts title, but both women were taken out by Grace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE