8-time WWE champion arrives; set for Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight on SmackDown

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:25 GMT
An eight-time WWE champion is set for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE on X]
SmackDown promises to be lively tonight, as an eight-time WWE champion has been spotted walking through the door before the show. The champion in question, Jimmy Uso, is all set for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight.

As confirmed through an Instagram video from WWE's official account, Jimmy Uso is set to take on Drew McIntyre and LA Knight tonight in Memphis, Tennessee. The OG Bloodline member has been given a push recently as a singles star, and now, he has an opportunity to book his ticket to WrestleMania.

Big Jim last participated in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in 2012. That year, he participated in a Battle Royal that was ultimately won by former WWE Superstar Santino Marella.

This time, though, things are different for the former five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and three-time RAW Tag Team Champion. While he is usually joined at the hip with his brother Jey Uso, this time around, he is on his own. But, based on the video that was released, he is focused and ready for battle.

It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso prevails over The Megastar and The Scottish Warrior tonight on SmackDown. If he does, he will then be the third superstar to qualify for this year's Elimination Chamber match, joining CM Punk and John Cena.

Edited by Harish Raj S
