8-time WWE champion could become NXT's "flagship performer" if he decides to join the brand, feels Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE NXT has once again become a force to be reckoned with under Shawn Michaels' leadership, and Bill Apter believes that the brand can ascend to a higher level if CM Punk decides to show up.

As seen on SmackDown, Punk cut a typically robust promo in which he spoke about various possibilities that awaited him in World Wrestling Entertainment. Punk has not chosen the brand he will be on, and he admitted to even taking a call with NXT boss Shawn Michaels over the weekend.

The third brand of WWE has improved leaps and bounds, with the Heartbreak Kid calling the shots. WWE also allegedly plans to expand NXT into Europe and India, amongst other places, and Bill Apter felt the company needed a strong name if they were serious about making it happen.

While it's a long shot, Bill Apter could see CM Punk being pushed as the flagship name in NXT if the Second City Saint chooses to have a stint down in the white and gold brand.

Here's what Bill Apter stated on Smack Talk:

"Well, if they need a flagship name, now that they are contemplating going to different parts of the world, NXT, they would need that one guy that would draw those crowds, and he would be a hell of a flagship performer for that brand to take it up a lot of notches." [50:14 - 50:36]

Should WWE legitimately consider putting CM Punk on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

