8-time WWE champion hospitalized; shares plea for financial support from fans

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:19 GMT
He
He's fallen on hard times (image via WWE)

It has been a rough few years for former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible, who recently shared on his social media account that he had gotten into an accident on Thursday night, which meant he was hospitalised in Philadelphia.

This isn't where his bad luck ended, since he also went on to reveal that he had been discharged but didn't have the money to get home.

He then asked for help paying for the tolls so that he could find his way home, after what appears to have been a rough week for the 51-year-old.

"I hate to ask. I know a lot of u have certain feelings about me but Thursday night I got into an accident I’ve been in Philadelphia at a hospital. since then I’ve been discharged, but I don’t have gas money to get home or tolls if there’s any way you guys can bless me dm 🙏"
He also shared several images on his post, which show him still wearing pads from an ECG.

Justin Credible was once seen as a household name in WWE and ECW

Justin Credible's in-ring style made him a household name throughout his time in ECW, where he was a former World Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Storm.

He also had a lengthy spell in WWE and was one of the men who put the Hardcore Championship on the map, lifting it an impressive eight times. Credible was one of several well-known names that returned to the company in 2006 to revive ECW, but this was short-lived.

He has continued to wrestle on the Independent Circuit over the past two decades, but it seems like he has recently fell on hard times, which is why he has reached out to fans on social media for support.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
