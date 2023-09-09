On the latest episode of SmackDown, Asuka made her televised return to WWE after being absent for several weeks.

The former WWE Women's Champion lost her title to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in a triple threat match involving Charlotte Flair. IYO SKY then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair to become the new champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow competed in her last match on the August 11 episode of the blue brand, where she collided with The Queen, but the bout ended in a no-contest after both stars were attacked by Damage CTRL.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Shotzi to take on IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match, which opened the show. During the bout, Asuka made a surprise appearance at ringside and stole The Genius of the Sky's title.

The distraction caused Damage CTRL to lose the match. After the bout, Asuka and IYO SKY stood face-to-face in the ring, and the title was lying between them on the mat. The Empress of Tomorrow has her sights set on the gold. It'll be interesting to see whether she recaptures it.

