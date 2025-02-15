  • home icon
  • 8-time WWE Champion returning to WWE during WrestleMania 41 season is still possible, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 15, 2025 18:19 GMT
WrestleMania 41 season has begun! (image from WWE.com)
WrestleMania 41 is nearly two months away and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. While the company is likely to move forward with The Rock's absence, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that The Brahma Bull could still show up at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Rock was heavily involved in the WrestleMania 40 build-up and even competed in a tag team match on Night One of the two-night extravaganza. However, he is unlikely to compete at this year's show as the card looks close to finalized.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that with WrestleMania 41 being a huge event in Las Vegas, he expects The Rock to show up in some capacity:

"People are jamming Las Vegas reservations at hotels and everything. People are going for an entire week, it’s from the 17th to the 21st. It’s going to be all pro wrestling city. Not just WWE, you got WrestleCon there, and a lot of other events. The buzz is very strong and I think The Rock will still [show up] somewhere during WrestleMania. I think we will find him involved." [From 7:54 onwards]
The eight-time WWE Champion was last seen on TV programming on the RAW Netflix premiere where he surprised fans by mending fences with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, further suggesting that he won't be wrestling at WrestleMania 41.

