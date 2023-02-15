9-time champion defends Alexa Bliss from haters on Instagram post of her kissing her husband

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared an adorable post for Valentine's Day, but the post was subjected to hateful comments from her fans.

Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera in April 2022. The couple often shares beautiful snippets of their relationship on social media, but some trolls resort to trolling the RAW Superstar's husband and their marriage.

This Valentine's Day, Bliss shared a picture from her wedding day in which she was kissing her husband. Bliss said no words could explain how much she loves Ryan.

"Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ no words can explain how much I love you xoxoxo," wrote Bliss in her heartfelt Instagram post.

WWE fans showed their love for the couple in the comments section, but there were several trolls poking fun at Bliss' husband. Below is a screenshot of the horrible comments left on her post:

Trolls brutally targetted Alexa bliss' husband on her Valentine's Day post

Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took it upon himself to subtly shut down the haters with his comments. The multi-time champion shared his love for the couple and said he enjoys her haters' misery. He left a supportive comment that read:

"Love the pic happy Valentine's Day to you guys. Tell Ryan I said hello and we still have to get that bed together. I love the picture. I'm getting a great kick out of all the haters that are hating right now. Lmao still strong lol."

Alexa Bliss responded to the WWE legend by saying that she and her husband love him.

Why is Alexa Bliss missing from WWE television?

Last month, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble. However, she failed in her attempt to dethrone The EST of WWE.

Bliss has not appeared on the red brand since the last premium live event. Backstage reports have suggested that the former women's champion has taken a four-week hiatus and will likely return in March 2023.

Bliss showed transformation in her on-screen gimmick in direct relation to Bray Wyatt's WWE return. While we saw Uncle Howdy influence Bliss' mood on RAW, no other details of their connection were revealed to viewers.

