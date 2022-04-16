9-time champion gets assaulted by Charlotte Flair on SmackDown after major role change

Ahead of her big 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash against Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair had an interview on SmackDown.

Former nine-time champion Drew Gulak seems to have stepped away from in-ring competition in favor of an announcer's role. This was used as a part of the story as the SmackDown Women's Champion assaulted Gulak, made him tap and he even said "I Quit."

Flair renewed her feud with Ronda Rousey post her controversial victory at WrestleMania. While The Queen thought that it was going to be over, the fact that she tapped out at The Show of Shows while the referee was knocked out seemed to warrant a rematch. Eventually, an 'I Quit' bout was made official between the two, and will take place at WrestleMania Backlash.

This week on SmackDown, former Cruiserweight Champion and eight-time 24/7 Champion Drew Gulak seemed to shift into an announcer's role. He was invited by Charlotte Flair to conduct an in-ring interview, and things then went awry.

After Gulak pointed out that she tapped out and continued to ask hard-hitting questions, the SmackDown Women's Champion assaulted him and made him tap out. He even said "I Quit".

Is Charlotte Flair's reign in jeopardy at WrestleMania Backlash?

Many thought that Charlotte Flair would lose the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in their crucial WrestleMania 38 match, but fans were surprised to see The Queen retain the title and hand Rousey her second WrestleMania defeat in the process.

It will be interesting to see how things play out between the two superstars at WrestleMania Backlash. It's expected to go differently with the 'I Quit' stipulation in place.

Making Drew Gulak tap out and say "I Quit" was a blatant display of Flair's trademark ruthlessness and it remains to be seen what transpires in the weeks to come.

