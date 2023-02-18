9-time champion responds to "creep" Bray Wyatt after being called out on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt planted the seeds for his next feud in WWE by calling out former world champions Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar on SmackDown.

Lashley's current focus is on The Beast Incarnate, with whom he has been feuding for months. The two men will finally collide at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Despite having a major match to look forward to, Lashley took to Twitter to respond to Wyatt's callout with a short message. The former WWE Champion also took a shot at Wyatt by labeling him a "creep."

"Once I put Brock to bed tomorrow, you get your wish, creep. @WWE #SmackDown," wrote Lashley

Check out Bobby Lashley's tweet below:

Lashley and Lesnar's last meeting was at the 2022 Crown Jewel, with The Beast Incarnate coming out on top in a controversial finish to the match.

In recent weeks, the two men have taken things to a whole different level. They also crossed paths during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, with Lashley eliminating Lesnar within three minutes.

Similarly, at the Royal Rumble PLE, Bray Wyatt competed in his return match against LA Knight, beating the 40-year-old superstar comprehensively.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy feud with Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes