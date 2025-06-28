9-time WWE Champion announces that he will never wrestle again; he has major health issues

A nine-time WWE Champion made it clear at Night of Champions that we won't be wrestling again. The name in question is none other than the company's head of creative, Triple H.
Triple H is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. Once a renowned wrestler, the Hall of Famer's in-ring appearances became very sporadic from 2020. He suffered from heart failure in 2021, following which an ICD was installed in his chest. This led to Hunter announcing his retirement from in-ring competition. He has been focusing on things outside the squared circle over the last several years and is the current Chief Content Officer in the global juggernaut.
Triple H was present on the Night of Champions post-show, where fans started chanting for another match from him. However, Hunter made it clear that he won't wrestle again, as it may very well end up being the last thing he does.
"You chant all you want, but there ain’t one more match in this. They say, like ‘if it's the last thing you do.’ Well, it would be the last thing I do." [From 28:23 onwards]
Triple H became the head of WWE creative in July 2022 after his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He also makes sporadic appearances on TV programming but has not been involved in any action in the last few years.
