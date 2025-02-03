9-time WWE champion has retired after match against Liv Morgan, she confirms

A nine-time WWE champion has apparently retired after wrestling her, Liv Morgan has confirmed. The star addressed it in a recent meet and greet with fans.

Becky Lynch's last match in WWE came when Liv Morgan defeated her to retain her championship in the company. The star was able to overcome the odds and thanks to help from Dominik Mysterio, retained the championship when the star shut the door in the face of Lynch, during the ending sequence of a steel cage match.

This led to Morgan winning and Lynch finishing off her run in the company as her contract expired.

Trending

Since then, there have been reports that Becky Lynch has re-signed a contract with WWE, but the details are not available at this time. She will return, even though she had hinted at retiring. Liv Morgan appears not to have gotten that memo and confirmed that she had retired Lynch.

She was talking to fans at a recent meet and greet, where they asked her about retiring Lynch. She said that yes she had, and it was a favorite achievement of hers. She also then went on to question the fans who wanted Lynch to come back, saying that the star was finally getting to spend time with her daughter Roux, and Morgan was happy to have provided that opportunity for her.

"Haha, what a good question. Retiring Becky Lynch, honestly, it's up there with me embarrassing Rhea, beating her at SummerSlam, Daddy Dom choosing me, and like retiring Becky Lynch, they are both very, very, very up there. I feel like I did Becky a favor and now she gets to spend all the time in the world with Roux. You don't want her spending time with her daughter, you weirdos? Alright, let her abandon her kid, y'all are weird."

Expand Tweet

Despite Liv Morgan's claims, Becky Lynch is expected to return

Recent reports have revealed that Becky Lynch has signed a new contract with WWE. However, while Liv Morgan has claimed that she's still retired, there have indeed been no clear reports on when the star will return.

As of now, her return remains a mystery that the fans will be waiting for. Heading into WrestleMania, it should happen sooner than later.

The Man is a WWE Grand Slam Champion as well as a Triple Crown Champion and when she does return, it is sure to blow the roof off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback