A brand new alliance forming consisting of AJ Styles, claims ex-WWE star, but there's a massive twist 

AJ Styles has finally returned to the main event scene after a disappointing WrestleMania XL loss.

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) recently weighed in on The Phenomenal One's upcoming match against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Backlash.

AJ Styles lost to LA Knight in a singles match on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. But he exacted his revenge on The Megastar by defeating him on SmackDown last week, thus earning himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming premium live event on May 4 in France.

Speaking on the latest episode of the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English predicted that LA Knight might cost AJ Styles his title match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash.

Interestingly, Rehwoldt thinks this could result in Knight and Styles forming an unexpected alliance after finishing their trilogy:

"I feel like they're not done yet. We're gonna get to an LA vs. AJ stipulation match post-Backlash. I think he'll [LA Knight] come maybe do something to cost him [AJ Styles] the title at Backlash or not cost him because again, I don't think we want Cody [Rhodes] to look like he needed help but like to screw with AJ and I think we're gonna get some kind of blow off match and then maybe after that they come together," Rehwoldt said. [From 21:57 to 22:23]

Could AJ Styles dethrone Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is brimming with confidence heading into his first title defense at Backlash next month.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed the possibility of The American Nightmare losing his gold to The Phenomenal One:

"Nobody's going to beat Cody right now. You can't anoint Roman, who runs for 1300 days, and have this build-up with Cody and then have him [lose his title], or can you? Does he lose out of the shoot? I don't know...I think that would be mind-numbing [on Cody Rhodes losing his title at WWE Backlash]," Nash said.

Styles and Rhodes are expected to come face-to-face on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see how the two men will heat up their rivalry, considering they've never crossed paths.

