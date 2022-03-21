Austin Theory talks about what he learned from Vince McMahon and his dream opponent

Austin Theory is getting the opportunity of a lifetime: working directly with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on TV. The 24-year-old recently reflected on what it's like to be on-screen with his boss ahead of his high profile match with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

Theory has enjoyed a rocket push into the limelight on WWE television in the last year. His segments with McMahon have elevated his star power to the point that he's shared big spots in the Elimination Chamber as well as a match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE's Madison Square Garden live event.

In an interview with TV Insider, Theory opened up about working with the CEO, his upcoming match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee, and who his dream opponent is. On learning from McMahon, Theory said:

"The one thing I’ve learned from him is this respectful aggressiveness. Showing you have that respect, but if you have an idea and are passionate about something, you have to use that aggressiveness to go after it. There are little tips as we perform that I take away from for sure." said Theory.

On the subject of WrestleMania, Theory said he was he was thankful for the opportunity to wrestle at 'Mania 36, even though there was no live crowd for the event. He also touched on the topic of a dream match, stating that he would love nothing more than to wrestle John Cena:

"John Cena was always that guy for me since I was eight years old. Just being inspired by me and everything he did. The one who got me into WWE. And all the crazy things happening right now and how quick they are happening, me versus John Cena. I’m not saying it would be at WrestleMania. Although that would be the ultimate cool thing, I do see it happening. Austin Theory versus John Cena. I’m not sure where and when, but I’m not going to say it’s not going to happen."

Austin Theory will face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory will take on Pat McAfee on Night 2 of this year's WrestleMania, and the match came about in a strange way.

Vince McMahon recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and offered Pat a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. On the next night's SmackDown, Theory walked down the ramp and told the SmackDown commentator that he was his opponent.

The most stupendous WrestleMania ever will take place over two nights on April 2 and 3, 2022. So far, the confirmed card for the two-night show is:

NIGHT ONE

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match : The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

NIGHT TWO

WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match : Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Edge vs. AJ Styles

The match for the RAW Tag Team Championships between RK-Bro and The Street Profits currently isn't booked for any night, but is expected to be officially added soon.

