Motionless in White member Chris Motionless has expressed words of appreciation for Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania XL.

At the premium live event, The Eradicator successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Lynch ultimately lost after Ripley hit a Riptide in the middle of the ring. For the entrance, Mami came down to the ring to the music of Motionless in White, led by the lead vocalist, Chris Motionless.

Ripley recently shared her wonderful experience entering the arena to Motionless in White's live performance and stated how it was one of the wishes on her bucket list. Shortly after the premium live event, Chris took to his social media to send out a message to Ripley, as he showered the latter with praise.

"A champion in an out of the ring. Rhea was so kind, welcoming, funny, and pro AF. What an amazing event to meet at for the first time @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Chris.

Check out Chris Motionless' Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke about her interaction with Chris Motionless

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently opened up regarding her interaction with Motionless in White's lead vocalist, Chris Motionless.

While speaking in a backstage interview following WrestleMania XL, Mami stated that she was ecstatic to be able to enter the arena to Motionless in White's music. She also added how big of a fan she is of Chris and his band.

Ripley detailed:

"That was a dream come true. Like, I know we talk about WrestleMania and how everyone works so hard to, like, compete on this grand stage, and also it being WrestleMania XL, biggest WrestleMania. I'm so glad and so happy and so privilidged and so ecstatic that I got to share that with Motionless in White. The motions, they know how much I love Motionless in White, how much I love Chris Motionless and how we have been compared to each other for a very long time. We look like twins and I absolutely love it." [1:23-2:23]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Rhea Ripley in the new future.

