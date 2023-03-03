WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was one of the first to reach out to Road Dogg after he was let go in early 2022.

Road Dogg currently works as the Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE. In January last year, Road Dogg was released by WWE. He was brought back by Triple H later in the year and has been with WWE ever since.

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Dogg opened up about his WWE release in detail. He revealed that top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reached out to him after his release. Here's what he said:

“When I got released, she was one of the only people, and of course, I got a lot of calls, but she was one of the only talent-wise that called me and said, ‘What happened?’ It blew my mind that she gave a cr*p enough about me to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry.’ You go and the machine moves forward, and some people get left behind, and on that day, it was me. But yeah, I’ve seen something special in her since day one.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Becky Lynch is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster

Lynch has had quite an incredible last five years in WWE, starting with her meteoric rise to the top as The Man. She has garnered a massive fan following over the years and her co-workers have had nothing but good things to say about her in the past.

Lynch is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. She recently teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Lita and the duo defeated Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team titles on RAW. Lynch and Lita will probably defend their newly-won title belts at WrestleMania 39.

