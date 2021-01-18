"A couple of my teeth chipped" - WWE RAW Superstar gives details of injury after a knee strike by Cedric Alexander

Kofi Kingston missed last week's episode of WWE RAW because of an injury. On the latest edition of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Kofi Kingston gave fans an update on his injury.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods moved to WWE RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. This move split up The New Day with Big E remaining on SmackDown as a singles star. Big E has found singles success and is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Kingston said he picked up the jaw injury after taking a knee strike from Cedric Alexander which left him with multiple chipped teeth. Here's what Kingston had to say:

"Going back to when I injured my jaw, I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander like three weeks ago. A couple of my teeth chipped. It was all fine. It was cool. The point of impact was like real sore. I thought, ok, it's a bruise or whatever. The next week we had a six-man match and everything was fine. A little pain, but not terrible. Then the next week when we had our match, right before we went out, it kept feeling like it was loose, like, oh, this is weird. As soon as we got out to the ring, I'm moving around and now I'm feeling it come out of place and feel like it wasn't set in. I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn't have felt that. Throughout the entire match, anytime something would happen, I would get hit or whatever, I'll grab my jaw. I'm like, man, the entire match, I was thinking about it the entire time." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

More details on former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's injury

Kofi Kingston picked up his injury during The New Day's match against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin at WWE TLC. The match saw Alexander and Benjamin defeat Kingston and Woods to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The injury saw Kofi Kingston miss RAW last week. This led to Xavier Woods facing T-BAR of RETRIBUTION in singles action. T-BAR dominated Woods and left RAW with a big win. We don't yet know when Kingston will be back. In a recent Instagram Live video, Kofi Kingston apologized to fans for missing RAW and said that his mouth was only closing on one side right now and he was also talking out of one side of his mouth.