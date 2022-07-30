"I’m here during history, so it’s cool" - current WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon stepped away last Friday just a few hours before WWE SmackDown went on the air.

The former CEO is under investigation for a series of "hush money" payments to former female employees. Since his retirement, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named co-CEOs. Triple H was put in charge of the promotion's creative while also returning to his position of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day spoke with Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc. to promote SummerSlam, taking place tomorrow night. During the interview, Damian spoke about Vince McMahon retiring and said it was cool to be in the company while the 76-year-old stepped away.

“For me, it’s super cool that I’m a part of that, it’s a moment that nobody thought was ever going to happen. It’s cool that I’m working in the company when it happened, I’m here during history. So it’s cool. I know where I was when he announced he was retiring … I was in the WWE.” H/T to Wrestling Inc

Damian Priest on Triple H running WWE creative

The Judgment Day will battle The Mysterios tomorrow night at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification Tag Team match. Rhea Ripley returned to the promotion on this past Monday's episode of RAW and attacked Rey Mysterio during his 20th anniversary celebration with the company.

One of the things that many fans are hoping to see improve is the creativity within the promotion. Judgment Day has already seen a creative change, with Finn Balor replacing Edge as the faction's leader. Damian said during the interview that he's excited for the future and believes that Triple H is going to knock it out of the park as head of creative. Damian captured the North American Championship under Triple H's leadership in NXT.

"He’s going to knock it out of the park. He’s going to succeed. He’s a wizard when it comes to this business, I look forward to seeing him succeed and being a part of the process with him.” H/T to Wrestling Inc

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy @TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH .@TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH https://t.co/RDshenOmV8

Do you think The Judgment Day will emerge victorious at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

