A Deal with the Devil? Trick Williams hands WWE star huge ultimatum; possible TNA Wrestling World Championship shot on the line

Trick Williams offered a huge ultimatum to another WWE star. This star could get a shot at the TNA World Championship if he plays his cards right.

Trick Williams has been involved in a feud with Joe Hendry for the past couple of months. These two men locked horns at WWE Battleground 2025, but it was Trick who won the TNA World Championship from Hendry. Since then, Trick has defended the title a few times. Meanwhile, Joe Hendry earned himself a title shot against the TNA World Champion at Slammiversary 2025.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Trick successfully defended his title against Josh Briggs. Following the match, he cut a promo in the ring but was interrupted by Hendry, who attacked him. Later on in the night, Williams was visibly upset backstage when High Ryze walked in.

During the segment, Wes Lee volunteered to take care of Joe Hendry next week. Trick told them that if they could take out Hendry next week, then he'll owe them one, hinting that he would give Wes Lee a future TNA World Title shot.

It will be interesting to see if Wes Lee will be able to defeat Joe Hendry next week on NXT.

