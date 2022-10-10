Former WWE Champion reacts to fan video of his finisher against Imperium

A fan recently shared a clip of the finish to Imperium's match at WWE Extreme Rules. Former WWE Champion Sheamus reacted to the video by appreciating his finisher, the Brogue Kick.

The Celtic Warrior and The Brawling Brutes wrestled Imperium last night at Extreme Rules in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match. Toward the end of the match, Sheamus hit the Celtic Cross on Gunther through the announcers' desk. The former WWE Champion then got back into the ring and hit Vinci with the Brogue Kick to earn a pinfall victory.

One fan shared a video clip of the finish to the match reacting to the Brogue Kick.

"BROGUE BROGUE BROGUE @WWESheamus picking up the win for the brawling brutes here tonight at #ExtremeRules2022," the fan tweeted.

The Celtic Warrior replied to the fan stating that he has the best finisher in the history of professional combat sports.

"The greatest finisher in the history of professional combat. Fella. #brogue" Sheamus tweeted

You can check out the exchange below:

Fans react to Sheamus' tweet and the end of the Imperium match

A majority of the wrestling world praised The Brawling Brutes for putting on a great match.

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @WWE These guys produced the 5 Star Match while this guy produced the 5 Star Return @WWE These guys produced the 5 Star Match while this guy produced the 5 Star Return 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YjwL1QnnYx

Lonewolf @MattYeargan @WWE MATCH OF THE YEAR. I'm calling it now. This was a great opening to the #ExtremeRules PPV. Much respect to all wrestlers involved @WWE MATCH OF THE YEAR. I'm calling it now. This was a great opening to the #ExtremeRules PPV. Much respect to all wrestlers involved

Some had their doubts about The Brogue Kick being the best finisher and shared their picks for the best wrestling finisher.

darthbobo07 @Darthbobo07 @WWESheamus Brogue kick vs RKO idk if Sheamus vs Randy Orton has happened before it probably has but I'd like to see it @WWESheamus Brogue kick vs RKO idk if Sheamus vs Randy Orton has happened before it probably has but I'd like to see it

Fans also agreed with the former WWE Champion, and one fan even made a bold claim that he would take a Brogue Kick to the face.

One fan shared his happiness for Sheamus being one of the most over WWE Superstars at the moment.

Callum Pompey @CallumPompey1 @WWESheamus glad to see you so over atm, well deserved king of bangers @WWESheamus glad to see you so over atm, well deserved king of bangers

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Sheamus lost to Gunther in their Intercontinental Title match. Gunther emerged victorious from the brutal encounter with some help from Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

It remains to be seen whether a third match between The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General will take place in the near future. It will also be interesting to see whether The Brawling Brutes and Imperium will have a part to play in the potential bout.

What is your favorite finisher in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Do you think Sheamus deserves a rematch for the Intercontinental Title? Yes No 0 votes