"A first ever" - Former WWE champion makes an emotional post

By Ishan Dubey
Published Sep 01, 2025 06:59 GMT
The WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

WWE has a long history of champions who have paved the way for the company's current success. One of its most popular eras is the Women's Revolution, which led to the establishment of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Zelina Vega recently took to X to comment on her achievement of being the inaugural Queen of the Ring.

In 2021, the Stamford-based promotion held the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament at the Crown Jewel PLE. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to become the King of the Ring, while Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to become the Queen of the Ring.

The company's X handle recently posted a short interview with Vega from the WWE's Greatest Moments series, where she reflected on her Queen of the Ring victory. Zelina reacted to the tweet by replying with a heartfelt message.

"So grateful to be in the @WWE History books as a first ever. Truly a dream come true," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

The 34-year-old is one of the most beloved female stars on the SmackDown roster. It will be interesting to see what's next for her on the blue brand.

Zelina Vega also became the second-ever WWE Women's United States Champion

After making history as the first-ever Queen of the Ring, Zelina achieved more earlier this year. She defeated Chelsea Green on the April 25 episode of SmackDown to win the Women's United States Championship for the first time in her career.

She became the second woman in history to hold the prestigious title. She had a successful reign with the title, defending it against Chelsea in a rematch at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. However, she lost the title to Giulia on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.

It was great to see Zelina have a singles championship reign. It will be exciting to see if she goes back for the title against Giulia.

