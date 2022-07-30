"He can't get in the ring with me" - Former WWE Champion on Conor McGregor's potential in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke about stars from different sports joining WWE and pointed out that it is not always that easy, specifically pointing to former UFC Champion Connor McGregor.

Lashley being released from WWE in 2008, he had a successful career in MMA before returning to the promotion as The All Mighty. The current United States Champion battled in Strike Force and various MMA promotions before joining Bellator in 2014. The United States Champion won all five of his bouts in Bellator and left MMA with a 15-2 record.

Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling spoke with the 46-year-old ahead of WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night.

During the interview, Lashley noted that not every athlete can just join the promotion and claimed that it would be difficult for someone like Conor McGregor to get in the ring with him.

"You take somebody like a Conor McGregor. Sure, he's got a lot of popularity and has got a fanbase, but he's a little guy. He can't get in the ring with me, he can't get in the ring with Roman [Reigns], he can't get in the ring with Brock [Lesnar] and have it make sense." [03:18 - 03:32]

Lashley then noted that Ronda Rousey is a special case and not everyone will have the same career path.

"If they are willing to go to NXT and spend a couple years learning how to wrestle. I don't think anybody is such a big name that they can just come to WWE and just do it. Ronda [Rousey] was a special case. Maybe a Jon Jones, maybe a Cormier can have that kind of fanbanse. But I don't think there are too many guys that can step over and do what we do. Its not that easy." [03:48 - 04:16]

Bobby Lashley will be facing Theory at WWE SummerSlam

The two-time WWE Champion captured the United States Championship from Theory at Money in the Bank.

The young star has vowed to get his US Title back tomorrow night at SummerSlam as the two men collide in a rematch. The champion seemed to be ready for the challenge and sent out a warning to Theory ahead of SummerSlam.

"13 days til I defend MY #USTitle and whoop @_Theory1's a** again. Let's go!"

Theory is also the current Money in the Bank contract holder as he was added as an eighth participant to the men's ladder match. He has vowed to cash in his contract following the Last Man Standing world title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Do you think Theory will walk out of SummerSlam as the new undisputed world champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

