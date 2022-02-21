“Do you miss me?” - former WWE Superstar sends message to Becky Lynch

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has taken to social media to send a message to current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The former NXT Women's Champion was with the company from 2016 until 2021 and held several accolades during her time with the company.

While working in the company's developmental brand during its black-and-gold era, she notched up a Mae Young Classic Tournament win alongside a reign with the brand's women's title. After her main roster debut, she reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka.

Sane then worked as a brand ambassador for WWE when her time as an in-ring talent with the company came to an end. Sane would then leave the company in 2021 to return to action in Japan but noted that her relationship with WWE was good.

Now, it seems "The Pirate Princess" has some unfinished business with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Sane commented on Lynch's outfit, implying that it reminded her of her own ring gear, and then shared an image of her own face photoshopped over Lynch's.

Attached is the caption "That outfit...Do you miss me?"

Lynch responded in typical "The Man" fashion, sharing a tongue-in-cheek gif of her own face.

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

"The Man" recently defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita to defend her RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

Bianca Belair, the winner of the women's Chamber match, will now face Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship after continually being robbed of her rightful shot. The feud has been in the making since Bianca lost her title in 26 seconds to Lynch.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, many more matches are sure to be rumored and announced before the event.

Would you like you like to see Kairi Sane battle Becky Lynch, through the "forbidden door"?

