"A head-scratcher"- Jeff Jarrett surprised that WWE legend was never world champion

On a recent episode of his podcast My World, WWE legend Jeff Jarrett opened up about his relationship with fellow Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

Jeff Jarrett and Scott Hall have known each other for over two decades. Double J said he was surprised that someone as talented as Hall was never a world champion:

"You know me and Scott, from the JJ and Razor Ramon days. Prior to that, he came through Memphis, worked as 'Big' Scott Hall, drove a Corvette and then went up to Verne Gagne and started teaming with Curt Henning, and then he went to WCW as the Diamond Studd. But, the Jeff Jarrett-Razor Ramon relationship was pretty deep and I travelled a lot of miles with him and all that so when he became available I definitely remember, I don't know who called who, but I was super excited. Scott, to this day, I think he's one of those guys that for him not to have been World Heavyweight Champion, to me is sort of a head-scratcher. He had it all."

Jeff Jarrett on signing Scott Hall to TNA Wrestling

Scott Hall signed with Jeff Jarrett's promotion, TNA Wrestling, in 2002 for a short run. He appeared on the first ever NWA TNA pay-per-view and wrestled Jeff Jarrett in a Stretcher Match on the second TNA pay-per-view. Hall got a title shot later that year in a match against Ron Killings (R-Truth) and left the promotion soon after. Hall later returned to TNA in 2004.

Jeff Jarrett was asked about signing Scott Hall to the promotion in 2002 and what their discussions were like prior to the signing:

"I was very excited and my dad and him always had a good relationship and they still do to this day. I was very excited to get the opportunity to have him on board. Me and Scott were... 'Scott, we're not locking you up, it's creatively what I think about you and we're going to take care of you' because he wanted to know like what am I doing and I'm like, 'Dude, trust me.' We knew each other. I was going to take care of it creatively and here's the date, here's the money. 'Okay, I'll be there.' That simple."

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit My World with Jeff Jarrett

H

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham