"A huge part of my life" - Former WWE star Xia Brookside discusses the closure of NXT UK (Exclusive)

Former WWE signee Xia Brookside recently spoke about her time in the company and what it was like competing for their NXT UK promotion.

The 24-year-old signed with WWE back in July 2018 as one of the participants in the Mae Young Classic. Following that, she became a member of the NXT UK roster, where she had memorable matches with Doudrop (Piper Niven) and Toni Storm. She even competed for the NXT UK Championship against Meiko Satomura in 2021 but came up short.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the young star mentioned how she was crushed to hear that NXT UK was closing down. She recalled signing up with WWE early in her career, and it became a predominant part of her life for the last four years.

"It's been the last four years of my life. And I feel like it's been such a big part of my life. I think about it, I debuted with the WWE when I was 18-19 years old. I was still a teenager, yeah I'm at the end of my teenage years but it was such a huge part of my life." She continued, "Everything that we did was filmed. Every show that we did went on TV, there wasn't room for error." [From 12:33 - 13:20]

The former WWE recruit spoke about competing in Poland for Prime Time Wrestling

During the interview, Xia also spoke about her recent triple-threat match at the Prime Time Wrestling pay-per-view in Poland. She spoke about the elaborate preparations that went into the event, making it one of the biggest shows in Europe.

"I was already like, 'Wow, this country is beautiful.' Driving back from the airport to the hotel, everything is so magical! And then I get to the venue and it’s like the biggest production I’ve ever seen. The amount of effort and energy from getting picked up in the airport in a van that has the wrestling advertisement on it, the sponsor sticker thing. It was crazy! Then I get to the venue and there’s all these lights, the screens, the productions, the press conference. Every step was so thought of. The show production was incredible. Yes, I lost, let’s get that out of the way. But it was just amazing." [From 1:54 - 3:01]

