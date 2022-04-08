"It is up to him" – WWE star comments on Triple H potentially taking creative control of NXT again

After NXT got rebranded as NXT 2.0, reports and rumors surfaced that Triple H had lost creative control of the show. Moreover, the King of Kings had to step away for a while due to heart complications, leading to his retirement from in-ring competition. Nonetheless, according to NXT star A-Kid, The Game can step back into the role if he wants to. He said everyone would be happy to have him back at NXT.

Triple H is credited with ushering in NXT's golden era as he was the founder and executive producer of the brand. Multiple people cite his contributions to the brand as essential to their careers and WWE. The Game had long assumed a leading role backstage on the Black and Gold Brand until it got revamped as NXT 2.0. However, it remains to be seen whether he'll return to that position again.

Speaking with ViBe & Wrestling, A-Kid touched upon several topics about his time in NXT. During the interview, he also shared his thoughts on Triple H possibly returning to a creative role backstage at NXT:

"Unfortunately, I don’t know. At the end of the day, it's up to him if he wants to do it or not but I can tell you that I wouldn’t like to be in his position as his job is very challenging with thousands of calls everyday, a lot of meetings with talents and the stressful live TV. If he feels good and willing to take it I think everyone would be more than happy to have him back on NXT."

Triple H addressed fans at WrestleMania 38 Night 2

In the opening moments of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Triple H came out to a large ovation from fans in attendance. Keeping his promo short, the former WWE Champion thanked fans and left his boots in the ring before welcoming everyone to 'Mania.

The Game also appeared on NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver last weekend to share a moment with Tommaso Ciampa following his match against Tony D'Angelo.

