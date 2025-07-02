"A legend" - Gunther set for major new WWE role, veteran is convinced (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered one of the toughest stars in WWE, having held several titles over his career. According to wrestling veteran EC3, the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event match involving him will cement him as a major player in the company's future.

The Ring General is set to face Goldberg at SNME, with the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the line. If Gunther does win, it would certainly place him very high on the totem pole. This would also make him a notable face of the company for years to come.

Speaking on UnSKripted, EC3 addressed the possibility of Gunther taking down Da Man. He said:

"You gotta go out on your shield as a legend, I think that's an obligation. Paying it forward to the business that has made you a household name and a lot of money. And we are talking creatively outside the box scenarios, that's the right call and I don't disagree. Don't say rehabilitation, but a very, very, very, very, very strong Gunther is a very, very, very strong foundation to build, you know, the next five years upon, at least." [26:17 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what will happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

