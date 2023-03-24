"A little shorter than I anticipated" - Chelsea Green reflects on her WWE return at Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green has looked back on her surprise return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

The Hot Mess was the 20th entrant in the 30-woman elimination bout but didn't last long in the match, as she was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. She set the record for the shortest time in a Women's Rumble match. The Eradicator was the last woman standing, and she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 39.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Chelsea Green reflected on her return by stating that it was exciting, but she didn't expect to be in it for such a short time.

"Well, it was very exciting [to return at WWE Royal Rumble]. But a little shorter than I anticipated… Look, that five seconds of fame is gonna last forever because I did set a record. It might not have been a record that I wanted but I set a record and I’m about to be in the record books and they are about to have to replay clips of me for years to come," said Green. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Chelsea Green says she wouldn't mind co-hosting WrestleMania 39 with The Miz

During an episode of Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that The A-Lister will be hosting WrestleMania 39. Chelsea Green isn't currently scheduled for the event.

She admitted that if WWE doesn't have any plans for her to compete at The Show of Shows, she wouldn't mind co-hosting the event alongside The Miz.

"If The Miz needs help hosting WrestleMania, I can also do that. I know the people really, really love me. They connect to me the same way they connect to The Miz. We’ve got a massive following, we really the have best outfits to showcase something like that so, besides being really the first candidate to take over the management position on Raw [from Adam Pearce], I could also be a host as well," said Green.

On RAW this week, Chelsea joined forces with Piper Niven to take on Bianca Belair and Asuka in a tag team match, which they lost.

Do you think Chelsea Green should co-host WrestleMania with The Miz? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes