"A live crowd isn't going to make this show better" - Vince Russo slams WWE creative following RAW [Exclusive]

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the last one in the ThunderDome. WWE will be back on the road from this Friday's episode of SmackDown and fans are hoping that the return of live audiences will be the jolt the company needs to freshen up RAW going forward.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that fans' hopes for an improvement to the product may not come true. He said that with the current level of writing on the Red brand, a live crowd would not really help make the show any better:

"You put this show in front of a live audience next week and more people are going to tune in...why? Like, seriously, I need somebody to explain to me, with this show and this level of writing, why a live crowd is magically going to increase the ratings of this show. I need somebody to explain that to me because that's all I'm hearing and bro, the point is, if the show is bad, people are not going to watch it. A live crowd is not going to make this show better," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on the Eva Marie-Doudrop storyline on WWE RAW

Doudrop was a guest on Alexa Bliss' Playground last night on WWE RAW. Eva Marie was also there and we saw there was less visible animosity between her and Doudrop than we have seen in recent weeks.

Vince Russo felt that the Eva Marie-Doudrop storyline was leading to the latter facing Marie as a babyface. However, he pointed out a big issue he had with the way it has been booked:

"All of a sudden Doudrop and Eva [Marie] are getting along? In the last two weeks, wasn't there heat and friction? But now it seems everything is hunky-dory between the two of them."

"That's where it's going... babyface Doudrop beating Eva Marie. Okay. First of all bro, don't you think we should get a little heat on Eva Marie first? I mean, Eva Marie announcing she's the winner of every match, that is not heat. There's no heat to that," said Vince Russo.

Alexa Bliss was in action in a Fatal-Four-Way match later on in the night that was won by Nikki A.S.H. Eva Marie and Doudrop came down to ringside during the match. Marie and Bliss got into a scuffle following which the latter disappeared.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kaushik Das