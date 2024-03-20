"A lot of broken promises" - Former tag team champion confirms he was not fired from WWE, says he left (Exclusive)

A former champion recently explained the circumstances surrounding his WWE exit, claiming he left the company instead of being fired.

The ex-champion in question is Bryan Clark, better known as Adam Bomb from his run in WWE. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 1995, citing creative differences and other factors as the reason for his departure. Afterward, he returned to the company in 2001 and left later that year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted , former WCW World Tag Team Champion Bryan Clark explained his WWE departure:

"They didn't fire me; I left. And that was just because creative differences, to put a nice way about it, to say it politely. But there were just a lot of things that were a lot of broken promises. And that happens to a lot of guys, but I was at the point where the money was just really not even close to where it should have been, and 300 days on the road, 290, that average somewhere around there, it just got to be just too much. I had such a better offer through WCW." [14:35 onwards]

Bryan Clark's last match happened in 2003, and it remains to be seen if he will ever return to the ring again.

