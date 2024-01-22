"A lot was left unanswered" - WWE fans want "to see a reunion" of popular faction after 915 days

WWE fans have been focusing on the numerous factions that are currently performing on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. However, some fans want to see a former faction return to their screens after nearly three years.

The Bloodline and Judgment Day have been the premier factions on SmackDown and RAW respectively for some time now. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL is the top women’s faction in the company. NXT also has its fair share of successful factions that are looking to go all the way and win some gold.

A fan recently took to Twitter to talk about a former NXT faction known as Tian Sha. Comprising of Mei Ying (Wendy Choo), Xia Li, and Boa, the faction told an interesting story before it was disbanded without any warning. Xia Li got a good push out of the group as she picked up some big matches, but she last competed for the faction on July 20, 2021. She was moved to the SmackDown brand soon after.

WWE fans on Twitter discussed how the group had so much potential, and the creative team could have done so much more with the three superstars. Many called for the company to bring the three superstars back together, and potentially add a few more members to it.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan wanted to see a reunion between the three superstars that would instantly make them more relevant.

Some want to see WWE bring back the group and give them a good run.

Fans couldn't help but remember some of the big wins Xia Li picked up as part of the group.

Many believed that the creative team did a good job at building the faction.

A fan was upset at the treatment Xia Li got after parting from the faction.

A few wanted to see the two female members of the group reunite to form a tag team.

Xia Li has been repackaged by WWE a few times but never used properly. Boa recently teased recreating a faction when he was seen backstage with Dante Chen in October 2023. Meanwhile, Wendy Choo has been out of action for some time. All three superstars are desperately in need of a major change.

WWE has disbanded many factions in recent years

Hurt Business was one of the toughest factions in WWE that had a lot of potential. Led by MVP and Bobby Lashley, fans saw Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin get the push they deserved. However, the company disbanded the faction without taking them all the way.

Similarly, The O.C. has had many lukewarm pushes in the company. Apart from AJ Styles, the other members are mostly overlooked and not given proper opportunities.

Many other factions have popped up for some time and faded away. It would be good to see Tian Sha return to NXT where it will have a chance of making an impact.

Do you think Tian Sha was a good faction in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

