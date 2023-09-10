"A lot of this is on you" - WWE's blunt message to fired superstar

WWE allegedly believed that a released star's work in the company had a lot to do with his firing.

Maven was let go by WWE in 2005. He has spoken up about his firing on multiple occasions in the past.

In a new video, the former Hardcore Champion revealed more details about his firing from the Stamford-based promotion. As per Maven, then-VP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis bluntly told him that he was responsible to a large extent when it came to his firing from the company.

Check out Maven's full comments below:

"Johnny calls me and it's about 30 seconds into the conversation, and he tells me, he's like, 'You know, Maven, I hate to give you this news.' And he apologized, but he told me that the reason is, I wasn't... I wasn't progressing at the level that they had hoped. And then he told me, 'A lot of this is on you. A lot of this is, because you didn't get out to the ring and you didn't make yourself better.' And I couldn't argue with him. I couldn't tell him that he was wrong. He was a hundred percent right."[2:47-3:19]

WWE pushed Maven as a legit upper-main event star in late 2004

Maven spent the majority of his run in the company as a mid-card star, be it as a babyface or a heel. He did have a short stint in the main event scene in late 2004 when he feuded with Evolution.

Maven, Randy Orton, and other top babyfaces faced Evolution, Edge, and Gene Snitsky at Survivor Series 2004.

Although Maven was eliminated after being pinned by Triple H, Team Orton came out victorious in the end. Maven's short-lived run in the main event scene came to an end, and he went back to being a mid-card act.

Do you think Maven had the potential to become a big star in WWE?

