A main RAW talent overturned original plans for Omos and AJ Styles - Reports

AJ Styles and Omos were slated to be broken up in the WWE Draft, according to a report. The same report also states that people in power, including a main RAW talent, shunned the decision, citing that Omos wasn't ready for a singles run.

The WWE Draft began on the October 2nd episode of SmackDown and ended on the October 4th episode of RAW. During the WWE Draft, many Superstars were shuffled around both brands.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE officials were considering splitting up AJ Styles and Omos during the Draft. However, the two Superstars are still a team because of a certain person in power stating that Omos wasn't ready to fly solo.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened. WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened.

Where are Omos and AJ Styles after the WWE Draft?

WWE decided to keep AJ Styles and Omos on RAW during the Draft. If the report is to be believed, the two Superstars are still part of a Tag Team. If officials want to see Omos in a singles role, they may push for more one-on-one matches involving the giant.

AJ Styles and Omos have been a decent team, winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles once before dropping the gold to RK-Bro at SummerSlam. The duo will get a chance to recapture the titles at Crown Jewel when they take on Randy Orton and Riddle.

The major highlights of the WWE Draft were the Blue Brand acquiring huge names such as Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy and The New Day among others. RAW received well-rounded Superstars in Big E, Edge, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor and others.

The Draft has shaken things up across both brands and it looks like the WWE Superstars are in for new and engaging rivalries at their new homes.

