A major Bloodline member will turn on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns despite recent show of obedience, believes ex-star

Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli believes The Rock will turn on Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull turned heel several weeks ago and joined The Bloodline on SmackDown. The wrestling legend even obeyed his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, when he demanded that he acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. The two are now scheduled to team up to face Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, Sabbatelli addressed the storyline, stating that he believes The Brahma Bull will betray his cousin.

"I'm actually kinda getting intrigued by this Rock story because, I don't know, I think The Rock's gonna turn at one point. I wanna know when and know how," he said. [24:20 - 24:30]

Roman Reigns will defend his title on night two of WWE WrestleMania XL

While The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock for the massive tag team match on night one, he would have to go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on night two.

If Roman Reigns and his cousin successfully defeat The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on the first night of this year's Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief would have a significant advantage over Rhodes in their title match as it will be contested under Bloodline Rules. However, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match if The Brahma Bull and Reigns lose.

Despite The Rock's heated confrontations with Cody Rhodes, several fans believe The Brahma Bull could turn on his cousin at WrestleMania and cost him the tag team match if not the championship fight. It would be interesting to see if these speculations come true.

