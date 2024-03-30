A major-level guy backstage is unhappy with The Rock's WWE return; his name starts with the letter "H," says ex-employee

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes a major-level guy in WWE is unhappy with The Rock's recent comeback.

The Final Boss returned earlier this year to seemingly challenge his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania XL. However, the 51-year-old later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. He and The Tribal Chief are now feuding with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The four superstars will clash in a massive tag team match at this year's Show of Shows.

Besides returning as an on-screen character, The Rock has joined TKO's board of directors. Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman stated that The Final Boss' return could "grind a few gears backstage." His co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, agreed, claiming a major-level guy whose name starts with the letter "H" must be unhappy with the situation.

"[Tommy, you don't think it grinds a few gears backstage to have The Rock come back, make a $30 million payday, and call himself The Final Boss?] And be on the board of directors of TKO and calling his own shots. I'm sure there's a major-level guy there that is not happy about the whole situation and it starts with the letter 'H,'" he said. [3:42 - 4:04]

Will Triple H leave WWE after The Rock's return?

Some feel The Rock and Triple H disliked each other earlier in their careers as in-ring competitors. Although they shared the ring many times and had a historic rivalry, the two legends had real-life heat. Nevertheless, The Game recently disclosed in an episode of WWE Rivals that he and The Final Boss are past that.

Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the Chief Content Officer's days are numbered in the Stamford-based company following The Rock's appointment on TKO's board of directors.

"There is a part of me right now, I feel sympathy for Triple H because, like, to me, right now, he's in the lame-duck seat. Like, he's done. He's done, bro. From a wrestling standpoint, with [The] Rock in that seat, Ari Emanuel does not need Triple H whatsoever," he said.

The Game joined the promotion in the mid-1990s. Since then, he has become a legend as an in-ring competitor, winning 14 world championships. Meanwhile, he has held multiple backstage positions, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Content Officer.

Are you enjoying The Rock's current run in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock will stay after WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion