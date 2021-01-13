"A matter of time" - Keith Lee's former tag team partner makes a bold prediction about his future on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, ROH star Shane Taylor opened up about his relationship with RAW Superstar Keith Lee. Taylor predicted that it was only a matter of time before Keith Lee becomes the top star on the Red brand.

Shane Taylor and Keith Lee were a tag team in Ring of Honor under the name PBK (Pretty Boy Killers).

Ring of Honor star Shane Taylor was a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted this week, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Taylor was asked about his former tag team partner Keith Lee, who is on WWE RAW right now. Taylor said that he was happy to see Keith Lee make history in NXT and then move up to RAW.

"That time that we got to be a tag team. A lot of people don't know. We were a tag team for less than two years. So, to be a relatively new team at the stage that we were at, essentially going to cut our teeth as a team in one of the best tag team divisions in the world, historically. In ROH, the match ups that we had, it could have been PBK vs. The Briscoes for a long time to come, PBK against The Young Bucks, PBK against whoever and it would have been money across the board. The goal when we started was for us to both have careers from doing this and we've accomplished that main goal. I could not be happier at the success that he had in NXT, to make history the way he did. I'm extremely happy for him to be on RAW now doing the things that he's doing and in my opinion, it's only going to be a matter of time before his is the very top guy on that brand."

Keith Lee in WWE

Keith Lee had a successful run in WWE NXT. He was a double champion at one time, holding both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship. After being called up to RAW, Keith Lee soon entered a feud with Randy Orton. Lee ended up beating Orton at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Keith Lee did double duty on RAW last week. At first, he teamed up with Sheamus to beat The Miz and John Morrison. Lee then beat Sheamus in singles action.

