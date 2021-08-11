Million Dollar Championship match with a twist announced for NXT TakeOver 36

There's a lot more on the line than the Million Dollar Championship at NXT TakeOver 36 as LA Knight defends the title against Cameron Grimes. Tonight on WWE NXT, there was a faceoff between Knight and Grimes following the former's victory over Andre Chase.

While Knight continued to belittle Grimes, this brought out WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. The segment led to a match being signed between Knight and Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship at NXT TakeOver 36.

The stipulation? If Knight wins, DiBiase becomes his butler instead of Grimes.

The card for NXT TakeOver 36 continues to come together

Beyond the Million Dollar Championship match, the card for NXT TakeOver 36 continues to come together. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 22, following the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

This will be the first time that NXT has followed a WWE main roster pay-pay-view. As of this writing, it is still scheduled to take place in Orlando at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here is the current confirmed card for NXT TakeOver 36:

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a two out of three falls match

LA Knight defends the Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes

WALTER defends the NXT UK Championship against Ilja Dragunov

Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai

Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe

Most NXT TakeOver events only have five matches, so this might be the complete card. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any additional updates for NXT TakeOver 36.

What are your thoughts on NXT TakeOver 36? What match are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

