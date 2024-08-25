"A purge" - The Wyatt Sicks warns 38-year-old WWE star ahead of Uncle Howdy's debut match on RAW

WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy is set for his debut match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Before the show, The Wyatt Sicks put Chad Gable on notice.

After a lengthy absence from WWE television, Bo Dallas returned with a new, sinister persona, Uncle Howdy. He brought with him a group of allies, including Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. Together, they formed The Wyatt Sicks as a tribute to Dallas' late brother, Bray Wyatt.

The eerie group has recently been targeting Master Gable and his faction, American Made, consisting of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. On a recent episode of the red show, The Wyatt Sicks interrupted Nile's match against Maxxine Dupri before attacking American Made.

Bo Dallas will make his in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy on the August 26, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, facing off against Chad Gable. This will mark the former NXT Champion's first WWE match since a live event in 2019.

The Wyatt Sicks has issued a chilling threat to Gable on X/Twitter. They also posted a picture of the 38-year-old.

"More than a reckoning. A purge."

Wrestling veteran suggests WWE might be making a mistake with Uncle Howdy's debut match

Former writer Vince Russo recently expressed his disapproval of The Wyatt Sicks' presentation on Monday Night RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said The Wyatt Sicks members were essentially wrestlers in Halloween costumes, and Dallas would remove his disguise to compete against Master Gable.

"Bro, there's nothing to understand. They take off their Halloween masks and they become wrestlers. There's nothing to understand, that's it. That is it. Uncle Howdy is gonna be Bo Dallas next week and he's gonna wrestle a match."

Fans will have to wait and see how the creative team books Uncle Howdy's debut match against the American Made leader on RAW.

