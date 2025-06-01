"A real OG to the whole locker room" - Former champion sends a message to R-Truth after his WWE release

R-Truth has surprisingly been released by WWE. The veteran's release caught the attention of WWE Superstar and former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes is signed to SmackDown, the same brand that Truth was also a part of. The veteran was in action this past Friday when he took on JC Mateo in a losing effort. Truth was very recently in action against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On X, Hayes sent a message to Truth, dedicating a heartfelt post to the veteran while sharing a photo with him.

"Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless!" wrote Hayes.

Check out Hayes' post on X:

Truth was a part of WWE for several years. On social media, he announced his departure from the company, which took the fans and multiple superstars by surprise.

During his time in WWE, the 53-year-old held the United States Championship twice and the 24/7 Championship on 54 occasions. He is also a former tag team champion with Kofi Kingston and The Miz.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for R-Truth.

