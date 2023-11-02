"A retired Ali versus a Mike Tyson" - 43-year-old WWE Superstar shares what her friend said about controversial match against Ronda Rousey

At SummerSlam 2023, Ronda Rousey competed in her final WWE match, losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. The latter recently opened up about her history with The Baddest Woman On The Planet and recalled what a friend said about their bout.

Baszler currently has her sights set on winning the Women's World Championship. At the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she will enter the ring with four other women in a Fatal Five-Way title match.

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Baszler recalled her conversation with Jessamyn Duke, who compared Rousey vs. Baszler to Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson.

“I remember Jessamyn [Duke] texting me and she was like, ‘This was like watching a retired Ali versus a Mike Tyson. This is a fight that people that were fans of the sport always wanted to see. And you gave that to people,’” said Baszler.

Shayna Baszler opened up about her history with Ronda Rousey

During the same conversation, Shayna Baszler spoke about her history with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was a pioneer for women's mixed martial arts and a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Despite sharing the octagon with some of the most notable names in the sport, Rousey and Baszler never crossed paths inside the UFC octagon.

“When Ronda was first on the scene in the UFC, she was brand new. They started the division because of her,” Baszler said. “I’d already been fighting for a good 10-12 years. And there had been some discussion about Ronda facing those of us that were in the top five, top 10 at the time. And it never really happened in MMA,” added Baszler.

Following her final WWE match, Rousey announced her retirement from professional wrestling, only to make a shocking return at a recent Lucha VaVoom event.

