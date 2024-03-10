A subtle hint dropped on WWE SmackDown reveals dissension within The Bloodline; a major betrayal is coming, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes a subtle hint dropped on SmackDown shows dissension within The Bloodline.

Although The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company several weeks ago as a babyface and even hinted at going after his cousin, Roman Reigns, he surprisingly turned heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. The Brahma Bull officially joined The Bloodline and acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as his Tribal Chief.

Despite The Rock and Reigns being on the same side, Mark Henry believes there is a dissension between the two cousins. He pointed out on the Busted Open podcast that the way The Brahma Bull stood and dressed on the blue brand hints at that division.

"We can sit here on this show and recognize the fact that The Rock is standing five feet away from The Bloodline. They don't even stand together. The way they look, the optics show that there's division. The Rock is dressing like this, like he's going to a night club and Roman was over there in sweats. He had on a sweatshirt. And Solo just had on a t-shirt, like Solo shirt. And you can barely see Jimmy and Paul Heyman is, you know, Paul Heyman," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"But, nonetheless, Roman is not looking the part because I'd be dressed a lot different if I knew The Rock is gonna come dressed to the nines wrestling term. And I'd be like, 'Listen, why you standing over there? Come fall in line. The Bloodline is behind me.' And The Rock, 'Ahh, No.' The Rock is not ready to stand behind that's why he stands apart. I may not be a smart man, but I know dissenssion when I see it. And it's coming. It's coming, Denise." [From 35:59 to 37:52]

The Rock and Roman Reigns will fight as a team at WWE WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on the Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to fight The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows.

The result of the tag team match will implicate the Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout. If Rhodes and his partner win, The American Nightmare would not have to worry about a Bloodline interference as the group would be banned from ringside. However, if Reigns and Rock win, the championship match will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

