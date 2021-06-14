"A total jack*ss" - Randy Orton on former United States Champion

The team of Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RK-Bro, has been one of the most entertaining things going on WWE TV right now. While there has been a lot of criticism about many storylines and angles on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe is loving the unlikely partnership between Orton and Riddle.

Last week, RKBro was part of a Battle Royal match on RAW to crown the new number one contender for RAW Tag Team Championships, currently held by AJ Styles and Omos. During the match, Riddle saved Randy Orton by taking a Trouble in Paradise from Kofi Kingston for him. In the end, The Viking Raiders won the match, so RK-Bro came up short.

RKBro is set to face The New Day on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Ahead of their match, Randy Orton replied to WWE's official Twitter handle's post about RKBro. In his tweet, the Viper mentioned how he is a 14-time world champion and referred to Riddle as "a total jack*ss". He further hyped up their match against The New Day by warning Riddle not to screw up.

"One is a 14-time world champion. One is a total jackass. Both are in action tonight on #WWERaw against #TheNewDay and Riddle better not screw it up!" wrote Randy Orton in his tweet.

Randy Orton and Riddle could become the RAW Tag Team Champions soon

RK-Bro in WWE

The pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle as a tag team is something no one saw coming. But WWE has managed to strike gold with this pairing, and the booking suggests that there could be huge plans for the Riddle and Orton as a unit.

RK-Bro has already picked up a number of major victories, and it won't be a shocker to see them officially enter the RAW Tag Team Championship scene soon. Many even expected them to win the #1 contender's Battle Royal match last week on RAW, but WWE might be holding off their title match and their potential victory in front of a live audience.

