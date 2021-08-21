"A tremendous athlete" - Roman Reigns feels fellow WWE star's current run needs to be nurtured

Roman Reigns recently sat down for an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, and the Tribal Chief shared his thoughts about fellow SmackDown superstar Big E.

The Head of the Table praised Big E's talent and athleticism but felt that the MITB holder still stumbled on a few occasions in the WWE. Roman Reigns experienced a tough time after splitting from the Shield, but he eventually tasted enviable success as a top guy.

Roman Reigns alluded that Big E could embark on a similar path as he can be a main event regular and help other talents in the process.

"Well, I think he is doing that now, but you can still see that crutch here every once in a while. Big E is a guy. Just a tremendous talent, a tremendous athlete. But sometimes in this business, you've got to focus on yourself to help others, and you've got to, you know," Reigns revealed.

Roman Reigns added that while Big E has connected with fans as a solo act, his ongoing run needs time to develop in the WWE.

Roman Reigns also spoke about his own rise in the WWE and noted how he had to take the 'training wheels' off to get to the next level.

"Big E has definitely connected and has been connected within the New Day but even has a solo act; we can see it's there. It just needs that investment, and we've got to nurture that thing," added Roman Reigns.

We have an unbelievable roster: Roman Reigns

When asked about any potential opponents he wants to face, the reigning Universal champion put over WWE's deep roster and felt it wasn't right to pick one name.

Reigns did mention Big E but generally highlighted the company's vast programming options and how any wrestler could have a breakout moment.

"We have so much content space," Roman continued, "We have multiple shows, multiple programs, multiple hours, and you want to get everybody their amount of time to shine, but then sometimes it doesn't always happen that way. I really do firmly believe that we have an unbelievable roster that anybody could break out. Anybody could be on their way; it just takes that thing. We all have to find that thing, you know, for ourselves, the creative process just has to happen."

As Roman Reigns stated, the creative needs to happen, and Big E's future looks incredibly bright as he holds the Money in the Bank contract. However, who will he cash it upon when the time is right? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

