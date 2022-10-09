[Potential Spoiler] Last-minute update on a notable absentee from internal listings for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day is not listed on the internal listing for WWE Extreme Rules.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Dominik is not listed to be ringside for the I Quit match between Finn Balor and Edge. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are scheduled to be there. The Judgment Day recently recruited Dominik Mysterio to the group after Ripley formed a bond with him. Dominik betrayed his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are internally listed to be ringside for the RAW Women's Championship match. Scarlett will be in Karrion Kross' corner for his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre tonight.

Which matches are scheduled to get the most time at WWE Extreme Rules?

Fightful Select is reporting that the I Quit match between The Rated-R Superstar and Finn Balor is scheduled to get the most time tonight at the premium live event. Liv Morgan versus Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship is slated to be the shortest bout on the show.

There was also originally supposed to be a handcuff spot tonight but it was nixed. The Donnybrook match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes is scheduled to open the show and WWE reportedly has a ton of gimmicked props for the match.

Fightful added that The Miz is scheduled to be in a backstage segment and there may be promos in Triple H's office during the Premium Live Event as well.

Roman Reigns will not be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight at Extreme Rules. The Tribal Chief will put the title on the line in November against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if any titles change hands tonight at the Premium Live Event.

Which match are you most looking forward to at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes