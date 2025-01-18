Aalyah, Rey Mysterio's daughter, reacts after brutal attack on her father on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio found himself in trouble this week on WWE SmackDown. The star was attacked, and his daughter, Aalyah, was there to see it. However, her reaction was not quite as expected.

Aalyah has appeared several times over the years in WWE and has even been part of storylines with Buddy Murphy, and at times, her brother Dominik Mysterio. However, she's not an official star in the company.

Aalyah was seen looking on as Rey Mysterio was getting pummelled in front of her. Owens shoved Mysterio's face into the barricade time and again in front of her, looking into her eyes. Mysterio was hurt, but she was still smiling while Owens appeared bewildered and even got distracted by the fact that she was not distressed.

It appears that she just had confidence in her father, as moments later, Rey Mysterio was able to use the distraction to come back and attack Owens immediately. This led to Aalyah celebrating instead of just smiling, as she started cheering and laughing, while Owens took a beating.

The young star is not yet a part of WWE, and while she's made several appearances over the past few years, may not become a WWE star. The coming years should reveal whether she's choosing to join her father and brother in the company.

