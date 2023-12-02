Abandoned WWE star has a massive match against angry Bobby Lashley

WWE Superstar Butch faced Bobby Lashley during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The duo had a backstage confrontation on SmackDown Lowdown, leading to an official match being scheduled for later that night. Butch made his entrance alone, having been abandoned by his Brawling Brutes stablemate, Ridge Holland, last Friday. Lashley, on the other hand, was accompanied by the Street Profits.

Before their bout, Lashley grabbed the mic, vowing to shatter Butch into pieces. The Bruiserweight wasn't having any of it, immediately slapping Lashley to kick off the bout. Taking early control, Butch executed a stunning moonsault off the apron on the outside.

However, The All Mighty swiftly shifted the momentum by delivering a thunderous running powerslam. Butch showed incredible resilience, countering with an Enzuigiri, yet it wasn't enough. Lashley eventually secured the victory after executing a brutal Spear.

The night got went from bad to worse for Butch as he was later attacked backstage by Pretty Deadly. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT UK star.

