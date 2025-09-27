Absent AEW star sends a one-word message to Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the most beloved heels on the SmackDown roster along with her Secret Hervice. She has made a name of herself across different promotions including WWE, AAA, TNA and Lucha Underground. She recently received a heartfelt one-word message from an absent AEW star she has history with. The star is none other than the former 3-time Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Green is a former WWE Women's World Tag Team Champion. She also became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December last year.

She is also a former Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, the title she won with current AEW star Deonna Purrazzo. Chelsea recently shared a new Instagram post where she posted pictures from her visit to the Sports Business Journal's Game Changer conference. Purrazzo left a heartfelt comment under the post complimenting Green's look.

"Gorgeous😍❤️" she wrote.

It's great to see Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo embrace their friendship despite the rivalry between their companies. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Hot Mess in WWE.

Chelsea Green shared her reaction after Matt Cardona returned to WWE after nearly 5 years

On this week's episode of NXT, Chelsea Green's husband Matt Cardona made his long-awaited WWE return. During the Winnet Takes All main event match, TNA roster including names like Mike Santana, Eric Young and Matt Cardona interfered. The Indy God also returned as part of the TNA roster during the invasion of NXT.

Following Cardona's return, The Hot Mess took to X to react to her husband's triumphant return. She along with many others, welcomed the Complete back to NXT.

"That's my man❤️Welcome back to #WWENXT baby," she wrote.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen That’s my man ♥️ Welcome back to #WWENXT baby.

It will be interesting to see what role Matt Cardona plays during this TNA Invasion storyline in NXT. It would be great to see him team up with his wife as well.

