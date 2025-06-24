Absent former WWE Universal Champion has an interesting question after Goldberg’s stern warning to Gunther on RAW

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Ahead of his return match, he was at the end of a question sent out by Kevin Owens.

Owens and Goldberg have a lot of history in WWE. At Fastlane 2017, Goldberg defeated Owens to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. This set up a title match between him and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, where he suffered a loss.

On X/Twitter, Owens reacted to Goldberg's sit-down interview from this week, where the Hall of Famer was in conversation with Michael Cole.

"What do you guys think Bill said when they bleeped him?" wrote Owens.

Check out Owens' post on X:

Golberg returned to WWE on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW, confronting Gunther a week after he regained the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General defeated his long-term rival and the man to whom he lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso.

While Goldberg has confirmed that his upcoming title match against Gunther will be his retirement match, the Hall of Famer's plans to hang up his boots might change if he walks away as the new champion.

