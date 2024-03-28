Absent star and former WWE Superstar extend heartfelt congratulations to Becky Lynch for her new achievement

Former champions Big E and Brie Bella recently took to social media to congratulate Becky Lynch on the release of her new book.

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch recently released a memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on March 26. In her book, The Man has detailed her storied path to becoming one of the top names in pro wrestling. She has also shared her experience of giving birth to her daughter.

Several pro wrestlers have congratulated The Man for her success, including Big E. On his Instagram Story, the former WWE Champion praised Lynch for her dedication and brilliance.

"Happy as a clam for my incredibly brilliant and driven friend, @beckylyunchwwe!" he tweeted.

Hall of Famer Brie Bella also expressed her excitement for the book and congratulated the former RAW Women's Champion.

"Congrats @beckylynchwwe Can't wait to dive in!!! New bedtime read!"

While Big E has been on the sidelines due to a neck injury, Brie has seemingly retired from active competition.

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch opened up on CM Punk's return to the company

Becky Lynch recently discussed CM Punk's return to the company last year and revealed how her partner Seth Rollins felt disrespected by WWE.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, The Man said Rollins felt disrespected as the company seemingly didn't inform him about Punk's return. Lynch also asserted that WWE should have at least informed some top stars about The Second City Saint's arrival.

"He felt disrespected. But like I said, we think of ourselves, right? We are the universe, right? Everybody. We are the universe, but nobody's going, 'I want to disrespect him.' So we may feel disrespected but nobody's intentionally going 'Let me disrespect this person.' You know what I'm saying? So, of course, that should've been taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course. But like I said, nobody's going out there going, 'How do I disrespect my top star, my world champion? How do I disrespect him.' Nobody's thinking that," said Becky Lynch. [43:30 - 44:12]

The Man will battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Will she dethrone the dominant champion in Philadelphia? Only time will tell.

